Marilyn Windsor Monard, 88, of Marriottsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Marilyn was born on July 22, 1932, in Boyds, Maryland, the eldest of three children to the late Willis and Katherine Windsor. A graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Marilyn worked as a courthouse clerk after high school. Young Marilyn also volunteered with the American Heart Association.
After his return from the Korean War, Marilyn found a new interest in a childhood friend and began dating John “Mike” Monard, of Boyds, Maryland. The two married in 1951 and began their life together. Married for 66 years before Mike’s passing in 2018, they raised three children: Terry, Tracy and Trevor. Marilyn also enjoyed being actively involved with her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Aside from raising her own children, Marilyn provided home day care for numerous children over the years. Touching and influencing many lives with her motherly nature, love and kindness, she left a lasting legacy to many.
Marilyn was a longtime, active member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church and then the Upper Seneca Baptist Church. True to her caring nature, Marilyn enjoyed working with children in the church as well, teaching Sunday school and VBS, and working in the nursery.
Marilyn will be greatly missed by her daughter, Tracy Martin and husband Mark, of Woodbine, Maryland; grandsons, Brennan Martin and wife Julieann, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Jordan Martin and wife Lauren, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Tyler Martin of Woodbine, Maryland; granddaughters, Erin Martin, of Urbana, Maryland, Mikaela Martin of San Antonio, Texas, and Brooke and Adrienne Martin, of Woodbine, Maryland; and great-grandsons, Jake, Weston, and Lewis Martin, of Mount Airy, Maryland. She is also survived by sister, Georgia Clay of Mount Airy, Maryland; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Spring of Dickerson, Maryland, and Doris Brown of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike; two sons, Michael Terry Monard and Jerrold Trevor Monard; grandson, Jared Emmanuel Martin; brother, David Willis Windsor; and stepfather, Josephus Lewis Reeder.
Family will receive friends at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872, on Monday, June 21, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Molesworth Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Clarksburg United Methodist Church, 23425 Spire St., Clarksburg, MD 20871. All attending must wear an adequate face covering or mask while inside the funeral home.
Following interment, friends and family are invited to celebrate Marilyn’s life at the home of her grandson Jordan Martin in Mount Airy, Maryland. Please contact family for details.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com.