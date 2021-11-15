Marion (Alex) Thomas Alexander passed away October 21, 2021 at Homewood Senior Living. Born in Mardela Springs, Maryland, on June 13, 1930 to the late Dewey Lee Alexander and Bertie (Majors) Alexander. He graduated from Anacostia High School in Washington, DC in 1948 and began working (as “Alex”) at The American Type Culture Collection (ATCC,) located near George Washington University, where he also attended night classes in Chemistry. He married Doris Marie Bushong in 1951 and soon after, he was drafted into the Army and served at Fort Detrick in the Army Chemical Corps until 1954. After serving his country, he returned to work at the ATCC and continued his college studies, finishing with a B.S. degree in Chemistry from the University of Maryland.
Alex and Doris raised four children in Greenbelt and College Park, MD. He worked at the ATCC for 40 years in various positions, retiring in 1988 as Director of Operations. After retiring, Alex and Doris moved to Frederick, MD where they enjoyed volunteering for several organizations for over 20 years: docents at the Frederick Historical Society, Master Gardeners in Frederick County and docents at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum and the National Gallery of Art.
Alex was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frederick, where he served for several years as deacon, taught classes and served on several committees. He and Doris lived at Homewood since 2014. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Doris, and four children: Greg (Ros) Alexander, Wes (Cathy) Alexander, Patricia Moore (Don, deceased) and Debra Brown (Jeremy.) He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 24 “great” grandchildren.
A celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Rd, Frederick, MD, on November 20th at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or the Homewood Foundation.