Marion Hazelwood

Marion G. Hazelwood, of Frederick County, Maryland, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Dec. 30, 2021. Born Jan. 17, 1940, in Elgood, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Fred C. and Edna Hazelwood. He was the beloved husband of Glenna (Williams) Hazelwood.
After graduating high school in Athens, West Virginia, he joined the Army and served his country as a paratrooper in Germany. After his military service, he returned to Athens, where he met and married his beautiful wife. He became a stone mason in Maryland, working on many of the buildings in Washington, D.C., including Watergate; he also helped build the Potomac Edison building in Frederick, Maryland. He then worked for Safeway, where he retired after 35 dedicated years.
He loved his family deeply, and enjoyed gardening, building things and helping others. His favorite thing to do was sing Southern Gospel music, and his favorite song was “No Tears in Heaven.” He was a member of South End Baptist Church, where he served the Lord and held many positions throughout the years, including deacon, which he still held at the time of his passing. He was a gentle man; all he wanted was for God’s love to shine through him in everything he said and did.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Glenna; sons, Tony and wife Sheryl, and Jeff and wife Rochelle; and grandchildren, Joel, Micah and Arabella. He is also survived by his brothers, Fred and Carl; sister, Oma; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ted.
Funeral services will be held at South End Baptist Church, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, led by Pastor Mike Cooper and the Rev. Jim McBride. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Veterans’ Garden at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. There will be a meal back at South End Baptist Church following the funeral.
Masks are mandatory for the time of visitation as well as for the service. We appreciate your consideration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the South End Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.