Marion Young

Marion Franklin Young, 89, of Thurmont, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born May 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles and Alma, nee Bussard Young.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife(s), Janice, Shirley and Paula, and numerous siblings.
Marion was an accomplished professional painter being especially proud of his work in painting the numerous church steeples throughout Frederick during their rehabilitation. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, frogging and bird watching. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and pets.
Surviving are his sons, Rodney, Charles, Frank and Johnny; daughter, Bambi; brother, Merle; sister, Dorothy; and numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Friends may call at Black’s Funeral Home: 224 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, MD 21788 from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020; funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the funeral home, with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will be private.
Marion’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont.