Marjorie Bacastow

Marjorie “Marge” Bacastow, age 78, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Marge was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In 1962, she married her husband, who was serving in the U.S. Navy at the time. Marge traveled with her husband to wherever he was stationed during his time in the service. Once settled in Maryland, she had a passionate nursing career, dedicating over 40 years of service. She also enjoyed crafting, decorating, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Bacastow; and her three children, Michael, Jennifer and Suzanne. She had four grandchildren, Allyson, Blake, Olivia and Nathan.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. A celebration of life service will begin at 11a.m., with Deacon Charles Barnhart Jr. officiating.
The family asks that you consider donating to the American Cancer Society atcancer.org/donate in memory of Marge.
Online condolences can be made atfletcherfuneralhome.net.