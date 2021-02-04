Marjorie Louise Hoy, 89, of New Market, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born on April 17, 1931, to the late William and Grace Lee of New Market. Marjorie attended Lincoln School, where she earned her diploma. In her pastime, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, dominoes and having lengthy phone conversations with family and friends. She was employed by Frederick County Public Schools, where she drove the school bus for 38 years until retirement, (which only lasted for six months, as her passion drove her out of retirement to drive the “kiddos” of the New Market area for two additional years). During these years, she also found time to work the night shift at the Frederick News-Post for numerous years, along with volunteering her time at Homewood Retirement Home. She also served as a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary for the New Market District Volunteer Fire Company.
Marjorie is survived by children, Patricia “Pat” Hackey (Paul), William Eddie Hoy (Cindy), of Frederick, and Mary Kathy Anderson (Emanuel); grandchildren, Charles Roberts Jr., Anthony Hackey, Paul Hackey, Mark Hackey, Thomas Hoy Jr., Tony Hoy, Nita Layer, William “EJ” Hoy Jr., Erika Hoy-Kabuga, and Tanesha Hoy; 23 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; along with a dear friend whom she called her road partner, Sarah “Sally” Fossett.
Marjorie was preceded in death by a son, Thomas “Tommy” Hoy Sr.; sisters, Hattie Wards, Mabel Dorsey and Ethel Hopkins; brothers, William “Theodore” Hopkins and Alexander Lee; and special niece, Bertha Russell.
The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis Healthcare of Ballenger Creek during her time of rehabilitation, and a host of local doctors and staff, specifically Dr. John Shutta, Dr. John Viterarello and Dr. Shahid Rafiq.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North). Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County at https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx.