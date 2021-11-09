Marjorie Kapke

Marjorie E. Kapke, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Frederick Health, Frederick, Maryland at age of 79. Marjorie Elizabeth (Ayers) Kapke was born November 7, 1941, at home, in Arcada Township, Gratiot County, Alma, Michigan the daughter of Arthur George Ayers and Martha Jane (Wilson) Ayers.
Marjorie graduated from Alma High School, Alma Michigan 48801 in 1959. She graduated from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan with the Degree of Bachelor of Arts, August 31, 1973.
Margorie (Marge) married John Herman Kapke in East Lansing Michigan on October 12, 1964, he preceded her in death November 5, 2017.
Marjorie enjoyed reading, bible study, photography, videotaping, music, traveling to many Countries including Germany with her husband while in the Army and shopping.
Marge Loved church and loved God. She was independent, strong, compassionate and enthusiastic. She loved gospel music. She was a loving and active member of Global Peace Lutheran Fellowship, Frederick, MD.
Marjorie is survived by her sister, Janet (David aka Pete) Price, of Harrison, Michigan, nephew Donald (Jeanne) Ayers, of Alma, Michigan, niece Barbara Holden, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, niece Sharon Price of Harrison, Michigan, nephew Peter Price of Harrison, Michigan. Along with grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Faye Ayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to “Global Peace Lutheran Fellowship,” 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Celebration of life -A memorial service will be held in spring 2022, in Frederick MD.
Burial will be in Michigan.