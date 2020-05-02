Marjorie M. Greene

Marjorie M. Grace Greene, age 93, of New Windsor, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.
Born December 3, 1926 in Oak Orchard, she was the daughter of the late William S.L. Grace Sr. and Matilda A. Redtmann Grace. She was the wife of Charles “Bake” Edward Greene, who predeceased her in 2005. They were married for 58 years.
Mrs. Greene graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1944 and attended Towson State College in the Cadet Teachers program. She taught school in Baltimore County for one year. She was also employed with Newman Book Store and Lincoln Ladder before going into the dairy farm operation with her husband. During this time she also worked for the federal government for 17 years and obtained her realtors license. She and her husband were developers of Char-Mar Heights in New Windsor.
Marge was a charter member of Inverness Presbyterian Church, Dundalk, a member of New Windsor Presbyterian Church, and attended Edgewood Church of the Brethren. She was active with singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and VBS and leading Brownie and Girl Scout troops.
She was an avid swimmer and diver, enjoyed dancing, playing tennis, travelling, roller and ice skating, and all kinds of music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of her parents, children and grandchildren.
Surviving, are three daughters, Marjorie Lynn Harig and husband, Thomas of Taneytown, Patricia Lee Kolar and husband Paul of Milton, DE and Erma Beth Bowman and husband Steven of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Christina Hurst, Michael Replogle, Jessica Powell, Alan and Justin Bowman and Sarah Kolar; great-grandchildren, Devin, Ethan, and Emily Hurst, Chase, Nathan, Harlow and Charlie Replogle, Jameson and Juliana Powell; sisters-in-law, Jeanne, Sudie and Regina Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings, Erma Ruth Brouse and husband Charles, Charles G. Grace, Herbert R. Grace, William S.L. Grace Jr.; and sister-in-law Frances B. Grace.
Private services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. Pastor Don Hubbell will officiate. Please see Mrs. Greene’s tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com for a webcasting link.
Interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 238, New Windsor, MD 21776.