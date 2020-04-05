Marjorie Morel died peacefully at her home in Mount Airy, Maryland, on March 31, 2020, with her daughter Ann at her bedside. Born on April 20, 1920, in Painted Post, New York, she passed away just shy of her 100th birthday. She was the last surviving of five children of William and Helen Dee. Marge was the loving mother of six children, one of whom (Monica) died at age three. Surviving children are Mary Ingram (Kevin), Patricia Murphy-Lynch (Peter), Ann Morel, Christopher Morel, and Joseph Morel (Carol); plus 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a registered nurse and joined the Navy Nurse Corps in WWII, serving as Lieutenant (jg) at the U.S. Naval Airbase in Kingsville, Texas. Following her military service, she attended Catholic University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education and met her husband and love of her life, Joseph M. Morel. Unfortunately, his life was cut short by a car accident in 1969. Marge continued to work in nursing until her retirement at age 70. She contributed to the local community extensively, supporting NET and health fairs, and providing years of nursing care visits to friends and neighbors.
Consistent with her Irish heritage, Marge’s home was always open, and everyone was greeted with a smile, her warm heart, her easy-going nature, and good homemade food. Throughout her life Marge reached out to others with compassion and loving care, and always with a dash of humor. For the last 65 years she was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Poplar Springs, where she served in many roles from teaching to singing in the choir and playing the organ. She was a gifted artist, a wonderful cook, and loved singing and playing the piano. Marge loved animals and nature, and with her special touch anything she put into the ground flourished. She loved reading and had a unique talent with words, including an incredible ability to recite poetry and Irish limericks from memory. Throughout her life, Marge gave and received immense joy. Her love of family and friends will forever be cherished.
A celebration of Marge’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or donations, she would most likely appreciate an act of kindness to be done for someone in need. For all who loved her, rest assured, Margie Dee will always be smiling down on us.
