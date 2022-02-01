Marjorie R. Phelps

Marjorie Ruth Phelps, age 87, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Born April 8, 1934 in Baltimore and raised on her family farm in Mt. Airy, she was the loving daughter of the late Charles William Peddicord Sr. and Frances Blanche (Selway) Peddicord.
She was the devoted mother to Gregory Phelps (Patricia) of New Market, Carolyn Best (Larry) of Jefferson and Linda Hiepler (Marshall) of Mt. Airy; and loving grandmother to Michael, Andrew, Rebecca, Thomas, Daniel, Sarah, Tyler, Shawn, Kathryn and Zachary. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Bradley, Brandon, Dominic, Lily, Silas and Koraline; many nieces and nephews; and her devoted friend, Geraldine Black.
The last of her immediate family of eight, she was predeceased by siblings, Louise Joy, Doris Roberts, Rita Peddicord, Charles Peddicord Jr., and Ralph, Richard and Thomas Peddicord; as well as her close friend, Sharon Cavey.
Marjie was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Airy High School. She was employed with Frederick County Public Schools as a secretary at Linganore High School and retired from Walkersville Middle School.
The hub of her family, she was devoted to her children, loved cooking and family gatherings. She enjoyed playing bingo and traveling (taking many bus trips), and especially loved trips to the beach with her family and close friends. She was a lifetime member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church of Libertytown.
Her family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Thursday, February 3 from 5 to 8 p.m., where a prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, which is one block north of the Route 75 and 26 intersection in Libertytown. Father Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Due to the Frederick County mandate, masks must be worn in the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 or St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
