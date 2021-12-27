Marjorie Watkins Green, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Gilchrist Center in Towson, MD.
Born on July 14, 1929, at home in Damascus, Maryland, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Howard and Lois Watkins (Ray). She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Charles J. Green, Jr.; younger brother, Parker Watkins; and nephew, Jon Watkins.
Until moving to Mt. Airy in 2009, she had been a life-long resident of Damascus. She graduated from Damascus High School in 1947. After high school, she attended Asbury College in Kentucky; but before finishing, returned home to Damascus and began work at the Farm Bureau in Rockville until her marriage in 1949. She began work at the Bank of Damascus in 1958. During her banking career, she became a well-known member of the Damascus community and earned the titles of Head Teller and then Asst. Vice President. When the bank was sold in 1986, she went to work for White’s Turf Farms, in Mt Airy, MD, as executive assistant and bookkeeper. She worked there until her retirement in 1998.
Marjorie was a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church (Browningsville, MD) and associate member of the Mountain View Methodist Church (Damascus, MD). She served as the Mountain View Methodist Church Treasurer for many years.
Marjorie was an avid gardener, and took pride in her beautiful flowers and robust tomatoes. She spent many hours tending her gardens. Marjorie enjoyed traveling with the Damascus Travel Club and other travel groups “covering the globe.” In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting friends, shopping, crocheting and solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Marjorie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family and they were her greatest joy. She is survived by her three children: Ray Green (Sandy), Frederick, MD; Rita Alexander (Rob), Mt. Airy, MD; and Jim Green (Kathy), Ellicott City, MD; her seven grandchildren: Kristi Kehrer (Grant), Frederick, MD; Kerri Watts (Jason), Bel Air, MD; Chris Alexander (Chrissy), Mt. Airy, MD; Adam Alexander (Nicole), Ostelsheim, Germany; Allison Green, Halethorpe, MD; Megan Green, Baltimore, MD and Justin Green, Ellicott City, MD; and her eleven great-grandchildren: Daniel and Finn Marini, Maddie and Alex Watts, Bel Air, MD; Carlie and Drew Alexander, Mt. Airy, MD; Gabe, Anna, Lucy, Michael and Charlie Alexander, Ostelsheim, Germany. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Watkins; nephew, Jay Watkins (Debbie); and niece, Patti Gail Lenko (Dan). Marjorie also leaves behind many friends, including most recently her special caretakers and friends at the Lorien, Mt. Airy, MD.
Her family will receive friends at the Montgomery United Methodist Church on December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. Memorial service will begin at noon, followed by a luncheon. Rev. James E. Chance will officiate the service. For those attending a mask or adequate face covering is required.
There will be a private interment following the luncheon at the Bethesda United Methodist Church cemetery in Browningsville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations in her name to either the Mountain View United Methodist Church (11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus MD, 20872) or Gilchrist Hospice Care (11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031), www.gilchristcares.org.
