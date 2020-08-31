Mark Allen Pearl, 63, of Middletown, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 24, 2020.
His family welcomes friends and family to the open-air yard of his home on Sept. 12 for a memorial service to begin promptly at 11 a.m. Due to limited parking, please arrive by 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will follow until 3 p.m., where all may share their fond memories. Please bring your mask.
Mark was born on Sept. 18, 1956, the fifth of six children, to Charles C. Pearl and Mabel Lutz Pearl. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1974, where he was a member of the State of Maryland Cross Country Championship team. He continued his education at Hagerstown Junior College and then Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in communications and minoring in building construction in 1978.
Mark was a man of many passions. Raised on his family farm, Mark developed his strong work ethic. As one of the youngest of his brothers, he developed his “wild-at-heartness.” Mark found fulfillment in his professional career as a Team Leader on the Ramp for FedEx Express at Dulles Airport for the past 11 years. His fellow coworkers were as tight as family. Previous to FedEx, he spent over 30 years building and selling homes in the Northern VA region, where he earned many major career achievements. He enjoyed the outdoors, from his early years of cross-country running with his now life-long friends, later years of trail biking with his brothers and children, to numerous camping trips with family. He enjoyed photography and motion picture production, projects around the home (his home and probably yours!), riding his motorcycles, beers with friends, watching the shadows fall on the mountainside from his backyard, and any time spent with his children and grandchildren. His hands were never empty and his mind was always on several projects. He never knew a stranger, making conversation and friends everywhere he went.
Mark is survived by Nicole, their three children: Kristin Ring (David), Molly Bohman (Cassidy), and Michael (Brooke Adams), and four grandchildren: Rider, David, Savannah and Katherine, dear partner and friend, Connie Ahalt, four brothers: Charles (Sally), Robert (Mary), Paul (Claudia) and Donald, and many nieces and nephews. Mark made close friendships through every stage of his life. Mark’s family wishes to thank his friends who filled his final years with comfort and great stories, and to the friends and family who brought him closer to the Lord. It is you who helped him find comfort and everlasting peace.
Mark is preceded in death by father, Charles Pearl, mother, Mabel, and brother, Philip.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the C&O Canal Trust at www.canaltrust.org/support/ways-to-give/ or the International Lung Cancer Foundation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer at www.iaslc.org/donate.