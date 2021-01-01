Mark E. Beard

Mark Edward Beard, age 53, of Waynesboro, PA, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Chambersburg Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born February 17, 1967 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Barbara J. Ambrose Beard of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and the late Milton Eugene “Buddy” Beard Sr. He was the husband of Heidi Beard.
In his younger years, Mark played little league baseball for New Midway. He was a 1985 graduate of Walkersville High School and most recently worked for JHG Construction in Frederick. He enjoyed camping and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are his son, Travis Beard and companion Nicole Honeycutt, of Keymar; stepdaughters, Samantha Kramer and companion David Hines, of West Virginia, and Sarah Kramer and companion Michael Van Meter, of Keymar; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Milton “Butch” Beard Jr. and wife Donna, of Waynesboro, Brian Beard and wife Traci, of Keymar, and Kathy Beard and husband Gary, of Fairfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his stepson, Scott Kramer.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time (25) will be observed.
Private interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on the “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.