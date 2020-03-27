Nancy Ellen Deater, of Frederick, died Tuesday, March 24. Arrangements are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Hazel Janet Fletcher, of Boonsboro, died Saturday, March 21. Arrangements are by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus.
Mark Phillip Folio, of Frederick, died Tuesday, March 24. Arrangements are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Joseph (Joe) Bernard Glover Jr., of Frederick, died Tuesday, March 24. Arrangements are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Paul Hargett, of Fenwick, Delaware, died Tuesday, March 24. Arrangements are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Theodore Clark (Ted) Howes, of Emmitsburg, died Thursday, March 12. Arrangements are by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Emmitsburg.
Michael Christopher Joyce, of Montgomery, Alabama, died Wednesday, March 18.
Viola Elizabeth Topper, of Emmitsburg, died Sunday, March 22. Arrangements are by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Emmitsburg.