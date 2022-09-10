Mark Herr

Mark Willis Herr Sr., 83, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 24, 2022. He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Oak Park, Illinois, to the late Leo and Rose Herr.

Raised in Chicago and Florida, Mark received building construction and business administration degrees from the University of Florida. His status as a “Golden Gator” alum was an immense sort of pride for him. He settled in Frederick in 1983, and worked for Castle Homes, which was founded by his late brother, Charles Castle. Over the years, Castle Homes built hundreds of single-family homes and condominiums in the subdivisions of Fairfield, Fredericktowne and Old Farm among others. After stints with John S. Williams architects and GSA, where he managed several renovations for major government buildings, Mark went to work for Frederick County Public Schools as a senior project manager for 13 years, retiring in 2010. Never one to sit around, Mark embarked on a 10-year “career” with ECS Geotechnical and Facilities Engineers, as a fireproofing, waterproofing and roofing inspector, officially “retiring” in 2021.