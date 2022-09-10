Mark Willis Herr Sr., 83, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 24, 2022. He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Oak Park, Illinois, to the late Leo and Rose Herr.
Raised in Chicago and Florida, Mark received building construction and business administration degrees from the University of Florida. His status as a “Golden Gator” alum was an immense sort of pride for him. He settled in Frederick in 1983, and worked for Castle Homes, which was founded by his late brother, Charles Castle. Over the years, Castle Homes built hundreds of single-family homes and condominiums in the subdivisions of Fairfield, Fredericktowne and Old Farm among others. After stints with John S. Williams architects and GSA, where he managed several renovations for major government buildings, Mark went to work for Frederick County Public Schools as a senior project manager for 13 years, retiring in 2010. Never one to sit around, Mark embarked on a 10-year “career” with ECS Geotechnical and Facilities Engineers, as a fireproofing, waterproofing and roofing inspector, officially “retiring” in 2021.
Mark’s passions included his family, physical fitness and his relationship with Christ. At age 80, he hiked into the Grand Canyon and camped on the Canyon floor. A man of strong faith, he belonged to many congregations, the last of which was Glade Valley Church of the Brethren, where he dedicated much of his time, effort and resources to the advancement of the church of which he was very proud. Through his connection to Glade Valley, Mark was also the project manager for two multi-million-dollar additions to Fahrney Keedy Senior Living Community in Boonsboro, Maryland. Finally, Mark was known as “Santa” in and around Frederick. For many years, he brought joy and gifts to countless children and seniors in hospitals and senior living facilities as St. Nick, the expense of which he covered himself.
Mark is survived by six children, Mark Herr Jr. (children, Stephanie, Mark III, Ashley and Alex), of Walkersville, Kamala Kramer (Scott; child Leiana), of Scottsdale, Arizona, Joe Herr (Leyla; children, Jadon, Cailyn and Jaxon), of Bradenton, Florida, Lyza Rutkowski (Eddie; children, Sam, Oscar and Hollis), of Bradenton, Florida, Richard Haratine (Meghan; children, Elliott, Isaac, Asher and Oliver), of Arlington, Texas, and Sam Haratine (Laura; children, Davis and Hiatt), of Orlando, Florida; as well as six great-grandchildren. In addition, Mark is survived by his very dear friend, Judy Boyer, her son, Chris and wife Paula, and their two children, Michelle Bonasera (Jason; children, Adriana, Amilia, Adalina, Angelo and Anthony) and Brian (Kathleen; children, Kace and Colt).
A time of remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Glade Valley Church of the Brethren, 2 Chapel Place, Walkersville.