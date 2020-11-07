Mark Kavanaugh

Mr. Mark Steven Kavanaugh, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home. He was the loving husband of Nancy Roscioli Kavanaugh.
Born Feb. 14, 1961, in Rochester, New York, he was a son of the late Daniel “Buddy” and Betty Cameron Kavanaugh. Mark was a graduate of Utica College and later received his graduate degree in educational leadership from Hood College. After graduating from Utica College, he worked as a missionary in Mexico with the Archdiocese of Rochester followed by several years as a community organizer in the Bronx, New York, and Prince George’s County, Maryland. However, he later realized that teaching was his passion and vocation. Mark had a distinguished career as a teacher in New York and Maryland, spending most of his time with the Frederick County Public Schools at Urbana High School, where he taught spanish and philosophy, for more than 30 years. He was Frederick County Teacher of the Year in 1996. His involvement in education went beyond the classroom. He was the advisor for the Urbana Academic Team for many years, and the team’s success was unmatched in competition. Following his retirement from FCPS in June 2020, he accepted a position with the Phoenix Recovery High School, Frederick.
Besides teaching, Mark’s other passion was his children, and he especially loved supporting their swimming careers from their early beginnings at the Frederick YMCA to the collegiate level, spending most of his weekends traveling up and down the East Coast to catch every meet. He made sure to visit the college bookstores often so that he could proudly wear his Millersville, UConn or Providence attire wherever he went. Mark’s impact on the Frederick County swimming community continues today after leading a successful effort to save high school swimming several years ago with an organization that he established, Frederick County Advocates for Swim Teams (FCAST).
Mr. Kavanaugh was an active member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, Urbana, where he served as lector and Faith Formation teacher for many years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Brigid, Patrick and Molly Kavanaugh; two brothers, Michael and his late wife, Chris Kavanaugh, and Paul and his wife Pam Kavanaugh; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8pm on Thursday, Nov. 12 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Friends may also visit from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations to either the Phoenix Recovery Academy, 117 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 https://www.phoenixrecoveryacademy.org/donate/; or to Swim Across America, Inc., 100 Sand Hill Cove Road, Narragansett, RI 02882 http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/rhodeisland. Swim Across America raises money for cancer research. Mark was an active supporter and participant in this open-water swimming event with his children.
The Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., is in charge of arrangements, and remembrances may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com