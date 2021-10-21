Mark Nester

Mark Nestor, 66, passed peacefully Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in Denison, Texas, surrounded by family.
Mark attended school in Frederick, Maryland, growing up in a home his father built in Ijamsville, Maryland, with his parents and two older brothers. He lived in the Washington, D.C., area, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, before settling in Texoma. He worked as manager of restaurants such as City Limits and La Mesa during the ’80s and early ’90s.
Mark met his partner of almost 28 years, William (Tom) Dooley, in 1990, with whom he raised their daughter, Stephani. Together, they founded D-N-D Aquariums, which Mark continued to run after Tom’s passing.
Mark was an animal lover, showing great care and compassion for all creatures great and small. His eccentric sense of humor and friendship will be missed.
Mark is predeceased by his partner, William Dooley; and parents, Guy Nestor and Patsy (Hennessey) Nestor. He is survived by his daughter, Stephani Dooley, of Durant, Oklahoma; brothers, David Nestor and Michael Nestor; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many “found family” friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas, with the Rev. Michael Braxton officiating. The family would like to extend gratitude to the nursing staff of Heart 2 Heart Hospice and Texoma Medical Center for taking care of Mark and the family during his final time.
