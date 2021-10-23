Mark Poling

Mark L. Poling, 64, of Frederick, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home. He was the loving husband of Mary Crummitt Poling for 47 years. Born in Frederick July 7, 1957, he was a son of Rhea Metzer Poling, of Frederick, and the late Kenneth M. Poling.
For many years, he and his brother owned and operated K&M Contractors. He was also an active owner and member of the Poling Mobile Home Park. Mark was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, class of 1975. He enjoyed Civil War reenacting with the 23rd Virginia Infantry. He was a member of the RT Honda Club and an avid hunter, and he enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is his loving daughter, Katie A. Romero and husband Michael; his granddaughter, Jasmine; brother, Kenneth J. Poling and wife Diana; and sister, Kathy J. Clark and husband Paul, all of Frederick. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Carrie, Christie, Bryan, Dewey, Crystal, Stephanie and Tabitha; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the church. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared atkeeneybasford.com. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask at the visitation and service.