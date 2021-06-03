Mark Allen Rife, 53, passed away peacefully in his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 29, 2021, supported by his loving family and friends. Born on Nov. 1, 1967, in Marysville, California, he was the son of the late Raymond S. Rife Jr. and Doris D. (Ambrose) Rife. Mark was the loving husband of Nancy Ann Rife and dedicated father to Joshua and Gabriel. Mark was close to his mother-in-law, Mary Schoppert, and brother-in-law, John Schoppert, of Zanesville, Ohio. Mark is also survived by his brother, Raymond S. Rife III, of Miami, Florida; loving nephews, Sammy Rife, of Brunswick, Maryland, and Russell Rife, of Frederick, Maryland; an aunt, “Aunt Kay” Tucker, of Rosemont, Maryland; a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah Gayle Maas and Mark Maas, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; a niece, Amy Cleveland and husband, Matt Cleveland, and family of Auburn, Maine; in addition to numerous cousins and too many dear friends to mention.
Mark graduated from Brunswick High School in 1985 and completed various technical schools, including mechanical welding. Mark had been most recently employed at Volvo/Mack Group Truck Manufacturing in Hagerstown and had previously worked at the former Pepco Generating Station in Dickerson, Maryland, and Eastalco in Frederick, Maryland.
In addition to spending time with friends and family, Mark enjoyed summers at Riverbend Park in Falling Waters, West Virginia. Mark was also an active member of the Brunswick Eagles and Moose Lodges, as well as the Hagerstown Elks and American Legion.
A celebration of Mark’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the funeral home in Brunswick.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.