Mark Allen Shanks, 58, a resident of Berry Circle Home in Smithsburg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born on Feb. 25, 1962 in Washington Court House, Ohio to Jerry L. Shanks and the late Shirley D. Shanks. Mark had been a resident of Kemp Horn Home and Berry Circle Group Home since 1968. He attended Day Care at Kemp Horn Center, and he enjoyed many activities provided by the ARC of Washington County in Hagerstown. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Carl H. Shanks Sr. and Edith B. Shanks, and his maternal grandparents, Harry L. Dachenbach and Donna B. Dachenbach. Mark is survived by his father, Jerry Lee Shanks and his wife, Susan, his stepsister, Deborah Stevens, and his stepbrothers, Richard and Kevin Hawkins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: ARC of Washington County, 820 Florida Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com.
