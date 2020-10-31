Marlene Jeanette (Addison) Delauter, age 86, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
She was a graduate of Thurmont High School, Class of 1951.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Addison; two sisters, Marie Shry and Bonnie Bowers; a brother, George Reinert; and a son, Jeffrey Delauter.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Russell Delauter; four children, Keith Delauter (Kathy), Kim Delauter, Kaye Wilgus and Kirby Delauter (Tina); six grandchildren, Maureen Schildt (Blaine), Adam Delauter, William Delauter (Kristin), Emily Delauter, Renee Delauter and Sam Delauter; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Fred Addison (Ft. Worth, TX).
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Reverend Les Sims will officiate. Interment will be at Wellers Cemetery, Thurmont, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.