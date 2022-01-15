Marlene Olivia Posey, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Country Meadows in Frederick, Maryland.
Born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Annapolis, Maryland, Marlene was the daughter of the later Emily E. Behlke and Irvin W. Collison Sr. She was a beloved wife of the late Terry Posey; cherished sister of Irvin Collison Jr. (wife, Elizabeth); and devoted aunt of Jennifer Collison.
Until moving to Monrovia, Maryland, in 1995, she had been a longtime resident in Gambrill Park in Frederick, Maryland. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. After high school, she worked for the United States government for 32 years until her retirement in 1993.
Marlene enjoyed a life of boating on the Chesapeake, raised Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, and had a love of reading and cats.
There was a private family viewing at the Pumphrey Funeral Home in Rockville, Maryland. A celebration of her life may be planned in the future.
