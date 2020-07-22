Marlene Y. Brandenburg

Marlene Yvonne Brandenburg, 83, of Kemptown, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Northampton Manor in Frederick. She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd Claytus Brandenburg, to whom she was married for 59 years.
Marlene was born July 24, 1936 in Olney, Maryland, the daughter of the late James Russell Watkins and the late Mildred Elizabeth Stanley Watkins. She graduated from Damascus High School, Class of 1954. Marlene helped her parents out at the Bethesda Women’s Market, and was a homemaker for her family of five children. Marlene was a member of Providence United Methodist Church where she enjoyed participating in church dinners and apple paring for the annual apple butter making. Marlene also enjoyed reading poetry and sharing time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving Marlene are four children: Sharon Murphy; David Brandenburg and wife Teresa; Mark Brandenburg and wife Debbie, Robert Brandenburg and wife Michelle; one brother: James Watkins; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Jean Lindsay, her sister-in-law Sandra Watkins, and her son-in-law Ronald Murphy.
The family would like to extend a thank-you to all of the caregivers that helped care for Marlene over the last several years; special thanks to Anne Cormier and Patricia Campbell from Frederick Hospice, Pat Bowman, Angela Torcia-Pursell, Cindy and Delores.
Graveside services and interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Providence Methodist Cemetery, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, Md. Reverend D.D. Adams her pastor will officiate. Those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distance.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Providence United Methodist Church, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, Maryland 21770.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.