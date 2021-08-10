Marlin Vincent LeGore, 62 of Walkersville, Maryland, died of natural causes at his residence Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Born in Frederick, Maryland, April 11, 1959, he was predeceased by his father, Rondel K. LeGore, of Walkersville, Maryland. He is survived by his mother, Judith A. Kirkpatrick, of Frederick, Maryland; his son, Aaron LeGore and fianceé Jacinta; brother, Rohn LeGore and his wife Mary; sister, Leslie LeGore Carns; and four stepsisters.
He graduated a star athlete from Linganore High School in 1977, going on to play football and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management at James Madison University in 1981. He then managed and worked many roles in restaurants in Frederick, Knoxville, and Nags Head, North Carolina. Later, he co-founded Budget Stor-it and the car wash in Woodsboro, Maryland. He managed rental properties in Mount Airy, Nags Head, North Carolina, and Walkersville, Maryland, where tenants and friends remember he always was kind to everyone he met and made sure everyone was included.
Marlin began his passion for horses early in life, winning the 1974 National Pony Club Games Rally Championship in New York. He bred thoroughbreds for flat track races and rode in many steeplechase races after years of riding with hounds. His favorite hobby was being on the Chesapeake Bay, fishing for rockfish on his boat, “Rockless Abandon.”
The family will hold a private memorial service on Owl Hollow Farm, where Marlin grew up as a child, built his home, and did much of his life’s work. In lieu of condolences, random acts of kindness may be expressed to honor Marlin’s life.