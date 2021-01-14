Marsha Carruthers

Marsha Marion Carruthers (Mills), was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was raised on a beautiful farm in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with her parents, James and Geraldine Mills (Huffman) and six siblings: Christina (Deedee), Gerrie, Gloria, Mary, Jamie and James (Jim). Marsha loved working outside on the farm and making lots of memories with her family. She graduated from Redbank Valley High School and went off to college to study elementary education at Clarion State College (now University).
During college, she met the love of her life, David Arthur Carruthers, formerly of Bellwood, Pennsylvania, while working at Town & Country department store. They married on April 18, 1964, and started a family; their daughter, Geri Beth, was born. Marsha taught first grade at Bellwood Elementary School for four years, and then she and Dave moved to Maryland in 1969 where they had accepted teaching positions with Montgomery County Public Schools. Marsha was a very dedicated employee; she taught at Clarksburg Elementary School for 35 years.
Marsha was also an extremely dedicated, devoted, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved to have fun and always provided unconditional love, support, and encouragement to everyone in her life. Marsha loved to “come home to the farm” during holidays and summer; she was always entertaining with laughter and song. She and Dave were a true partnership, building their dream home on Bill Moxley Road together (literally from the ground up), creating a haven of fellowship and love for so many. You could always count on Marsha for a delicious home-cooked meal and always something sweet. That’s how she got her nickname “Sweets” from Dave. Marsha loved to entertain; their home was always open and inviting, housing multiple gatherings and reunions, something she passed on to her daughter, Geri Beth. Marsha spent a majority of her Friday nights in the stands and/or on the sidelines of Linganore, Urbana and Chambersburg high schools supporting Dave as “Mrs. Coach” and cheering on all of those football players year after year. She would wait for Dave after the game was over and give him his congratulatory hug and kiss. These were special years for Marsha (and Dave), forming wonderful lifelong friendships with so many.
After retirement from MCPS, she loved helping her daughter, Geri Beth, and son-in-law, Mike Chavez, with their family. Marsha would provide child care by putting her four granddaughters Lindsay, Jessica, Noelle, and Hannah, on the bus a couple of mornings a week or picking them up after school, always with a yummy snack and drink. She loved telling them stories, dancing, singing songs, building forts, or just being silly. Marsha absolutely loved attending all of her granddaughters’ theatrical performances, games, meets... wherever they were, Marsha was there cheering them on. She was a most generous and loving grandmother; she loved spending time with them, shopping, making all kinds of memories, and of course baking cookies! She also loved working on puzzles, gardening, and going to the beach.
In addition to Marsha’s interests, JESUS was (and is now) the center of it all! She loved everything and anything about JESUS and wanted everyone to know Him as their personal Savior. She loved praying, reading the bible, going to Christian concerts, listening to Christian music and sharing all about JESUS. She wanted this to be her legacy.
Marsha went to be with our Lord on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. She died at home in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, surrounded and visited by her loving family after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Marsha is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 57 years, David Arthur Carruthers; her daughter and son-in-law, Geri Beth and Michael Chavez; grandchildren, Lindsay and Patrick Riley, Jessica Chavez, Noelle Chavez and Hannah Chavez; and great-grandchildren, Lavon and Claire. She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Christina Button.
Funeral services will take place at Resthaven Funeral Services’ home and community center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Due to COVID-19, services are private, and attendance is limited. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.