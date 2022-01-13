Marshall Vernon Sharrer Jr., of Longs, South Carolina, and formerly of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Born Feb. 14, 1943, in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, he was the oldest son of Marshall Vernon Sharrer Sr. and Pauline Elvina (Valentine) Sharrer. Marshall and his wife Rose Mary (Lewis) Sharrer celebrated 55 years together on Sept. 10, 2021.
Marshall developed his work ethic on the family farm in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The hard work progressed and continued off the farm as he assisted his father in building silos throughout the tri-county area. Marshall was a self-motivator, and as a young adult, he served several years with the Pennsylvania National Guard. During the time of proudly serving our country, he also established what became his lifetime construction business. Over four decades, he constructed multiple houses throughout Maryland, including his parents’ home that he proudly built for them in their later years. In 1999, Marshall and Rose Mary relocated to South Carolina. There, he obtained a South Carolina contractor’s license and continued work with home repairs and property management. Marshall was a charter member of the Emmitsburg Lions Club, and among the many events he handled were the annual Fourth of July fireworks, Lions picnics and the Christmas Santa Shack. He and other Lions brothers also constructed a storage building at the Seton Center.
Marshall was a man of strong character formed early in his life by hard work. He was a father, grandfather, friend, brother and leader. He improved the community to everyone’s benefit. To a life lived well, he will be long remembered and greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, Rose Mary, he is survived by daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Egan, of Longs, South Carolina; his grandson, William Egan, whom he dearly loved; brothers, Dale (Vickey), of Emmitsburg, Maryland, Robert (Pam), of Ocala, Florida, and Paul David (Bonnie), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; sisters, Mary Ann Harbaugh, of Thurmont Maryland, Jeanne Angleberger (Carl), of the Villages, Florida, and Sharon Bidwell (Bob), of Salem Virginia, his Uncle Kenny and Aunt Doris, of New Midway Maryland; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Vernon Sharrer Sr. and Pauline Elvina (Valentine) Sharrer; and baby brother, Donald Lee Sharrer.
At this time, the family is planning a memorial service that will take place in the Emmitsburg area. Time and place will be announced soon. Burial will be a private ceremony with immediate family members at the cemetery of the Rocky Ridge Lutheran Church.
The family requests donations be made to your charity or to the Emmitsburg Lions Club in Marshall’s behalf.