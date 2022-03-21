Martha Ann (Merry) Ankney Wannemacher of Adamstown, Maryland, went to be with her Lord on March 15, 2022. She was just 26 days shy of her 101st birthday.
Martha (Martie) was born April 10, 1921, in Rockville to Charles Case and Avo Mae (Conklin) Merry. She was the fifth of seven children.
Martha married George Roy Ankney on May 21, 1941, in Rockville. She graduated in 1940 from Richard Montgomery High School where she played on the girls basketball and field hockey teams. She served during World War II working on airplanes alongside her dear friend Barbara as a Rosie the Riveter while her husband was overseas at war. After the war, she worked in the records room at Chestnut Lodge in Rockville and took care of her family.
Martha led a rich life of faith, sometimes walking across Rockville to go to church when she was a young child. She was a gifted artist and designer, often drawing or painting flowers and designing dresses. She was a member of the Dandy Lions Club in Rockville and an avid philanthropist, supporting numerous charities and advocating for others throughout her life. She and her husband, George, loved to co-captain their boat on the Chesapeake Bay, she would often reminisce about navigating the Bay on her own and not having any idea what she was doing, getting caught in a storm and seeking shelter with strangers, and fishing. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, her boys, the garden club, and her church’s Heritage Circle. In her older years, she enjoyed traveling with her sister, Barbara, and future husband, Dr. Robert Wannemacher. She loved all things beautiful: flowers, music and the arts. She was quite the hostess and entertainer, even throwing herself a going home party with her cluster girls, family and friends. She was described throughout her life as poised, smart and witty.
Martha is survived by son, Richard Roy Ankney, and his wife, Jean, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Linda Diane Ankney, and her partner, Bill Fowler, of Oldtown; grandchildren, Joel Ankney (Jennifer) and Robby Webb, of Virginia Beach; Merry Nicole Meyer (Kenneth), of Charlotte, North Carolina; Melanie Bucheli (Diego), of Warrenton, Virginia; great-grandsons, Joshua (Caitlin) Ankney, Jacob Ankney, Joseph Ankney, Jesse Ankney, Nicholas (Brittney Beighey) Mathews, Zachary (MacKenzie) Mathews, Brandon Meyer, Thomas Meyer and Austin Webb; and great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Jean Ankney. She is also survived by her dear sister, Barbara Joan (Merry) Dodd, along with three generations of nieces and nephews; her special friend and caregiver, Jackie Capobianco; lifelong friend, Barbara (Wolcott) Jeskey; and goddaughter, Patricia Jeskey.
Martha was predeceased by her parents; beloved husband of 53 years, George; husband, Bob; siblings, Dorothy Mae Merry, Charles William Merry, Hilma Rosella (Merry) Beall, Guy Albert Merry and Hazel Lee (Merry) Howard; granddaughter, Sarah Jo Webb; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 22, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m., at Molesworth Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus.
Her celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at the Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service beginning at 11 a.m., Pastor John Rudisill presiding. Interment will be in the afternoon at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville.
Arrangements are by Molesworth Williams Funeral Home, Damascus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Martha to Heifer International or Feed the Children.