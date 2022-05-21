Martha Grace Tan

Grace, as she was known to family and friends, was an amazing soul-mate, wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and cousin.
Meeting her future life partner initially when she was 8 years old, when she arrived in the United States from the Philippines, she eventually met her future husband, Peter, again in the summer of 1977 in Philadelphia 10 years later. After a long-distance relationship while she attended Temple University and Peter attended the University of Notre Dame and Howard University College of Dentistry, they were married in Philadelphia and began a life of adventures.
She was always besides “Pete” during active and reserve duty Army assignments; professional meetings throughout the country; and family vacations around the world. She enjoyed family events so much that she and Pete made sure their home in Maryland could accommodate dozens of people at any one time.
They raised three wonderful and amazing children to be forward thinking and ambitious professionals: Kristin Marie (married to Jonathan Reagan), Dr. Peter M. Tan Jr. (married to Melissa Memenza) and Ryan Simeon Tan. She was a proud grandmother of five, with four grandsons (Aden, Ethan, Maximo and Mateo) and the newest addition, a granddaughter (Sofia Grace), named in her honor.
Grace was a very unselfish, caring, empathetic and loving woman who cared about everyone else more than herself. Her love for her family was so evident, and she showed her protective nature with her children throughout their life. Peter held her hand every night as they went to sleep and they exchanged their expressions of love multiple times a day. The mark that she has left on everyone is indelible and will never be erased in the hearts and minds of her family and friends. Pete always jokingly asked her why she was loved so much more than he was! We all realized that she never tried, it was just the gracefulness of Grace and the love she displayed to everyone!
Family will receive friends for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, where there will be eulogies shared starting at 6 p.m. followed by a recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754.
Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. There will not be a formal procession. All attending must have a government-issued state photo identification card and arrive at the administration building by 12:15 p.m. for a 1 p.m. graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Moffitt Cancer Center, thoracic clinic, c/o Dr. Michael Shafique; Frederick Health Hospital, c/o Mr. Tom Kleinhanzl; or Florida Cancer Specialists, c/o Dr. Servillano Dela Cruz.
