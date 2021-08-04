Martha Helen Kimble, age 96, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away Sunday, July 4. She was born at her family home in Tayloria, Pennsylvania, to Roy P. Hart and Sarah Wallace Hart on May 3, 1925.
She was a proud Montgomery County school bus driver for more than 30 years and a member of the Methodist and Free Methodist churches. In Layhill, Maryland, she was very active in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Montgomery General Hospital, American Legion as well as Rosie the Riveter during World War II.
She had many close friends and relatives and was happiest when she was helping others. A mother of eight sons.
She was happily married for 35 years to Hanes Anson Kimble until his death Oct. 6, 1982, and Jerry Scaranto for four years. She was predeceased by three brothers; one sister; two husbands; sons, Roy Phillip Kimble, Phillip Roy Kimble and Hanes Anson Kimble Jr. (Bo); as well as grandsons, Dennis Larry Kimble II and Phillip Roy Kimble Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Burntwoods Church, 14135 Burntwoods Road, Glenwood MD 21738.