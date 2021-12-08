Martha Jane Schmidt, of Damascus and Frederick, Maryland, peacefully passed away on Dec. 4, 2021, at age 90.
Martha was born on July 21, 1931, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to Halcom and Janet Curtis. Martha spent most of her career life in real estate, where she landed many great friends and coworkers over her 60-year career. She received many accolades that were astounding, and she was known for her witty quips that everyone who loved her referred to as “Martha-isms.” She served her peers tirelessly and was a reliable source for all she mentored.
Seamlessly, she maneuvered through the life of her career, from pen and pencil sales at Stover-Hawley Co. in Bethesda to the computer age at Long & Foster Real Estate in Damascus. She worked her way up the ladder by hard work, determination, and hungry kids. She went from secretarial work to sales, teaching, brokering and management! She was a pro at assimilating ideas and changes to what was happening at the time. That was apparent in her sense of fashion and style, and it made her a good friend, mother and confidant to all she knew.
Martha had four children. Richard Schmidt predeceased her, and she is survived by Dana Gordon, Janet Wells and Rex Schmidt. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Main, nephew Hal Curtis and wife Cindy, Dona Curtis and Mitch Curtis. Martha also has 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Amy Petrulis and husband Chad, Jared Wells and wife Megan, Megan Schmidt and husband Bill, and Joshua Schmidt and Rex Schmidt.
Martha had two granddaughters who were married, Jennifer Gordon and Pete, and Jessica Wells and Brian, all who predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “Steadfast, Standing Firm Against Youth Homelessness” at steadfastmd.org or 10132 Hansonville Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
There will be a “casual celebration of life” for Martha on Jan. 2, 2022, at Steadfast, 10132 Hansonville Road, Frederick, between 1-4 p.m. Please join us at your leisure and convenience.