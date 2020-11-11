Martha L. Quiring

Martha Adams Lowry Quiring, 86, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born May 22, 1934, to the late Rudd and Judith (nee Ives) Lowry.
Martha will be remembered as a strong woman who worked hard and lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Paula O’Connor; grandchildren, James and Stephanie O’Connor; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Betty Lee, Sam Lowry, James Lowry, Windsor Lowry, Fenton Lowry, Thomas Lowry, Ann Mahoney and Semmes Lowry.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 East 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701 at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Burial services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.
Condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.