Wildflower Martha Lee Wilson, born in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 1953, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, at the age of 69 at her home in Brunswick, Maryland, after a battle with melanoma, surrounded by friends and family. A selfless mother, she was the patron saint of lost kids and lost dogs.
She was predeceased by daughters, Lindsey and Katherine Chabot. She is survived and beloved by her children, Christopher, Tiffany, Timothy, Bridgette and Haley Chabot; daughter-in-law, Oksana; son-in-law, Pedro Martinez; and grandchildren, Phoenix, Velma, Noah and Lydia. She is also survived by brothers, Thomas and Patrick Wilson and their families; honorary children, Bruce Grey, Zambo, Crystal, amongst many others; and ex-husband, Joseph Chabot.