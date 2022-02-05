Martha Mae Bittle, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully in the care of the staff at Northampton Manor, Frederick, Maryland, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Martha was born on Oct. 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert L. Bittle and the late D. Mae (Carter) Bittle Parker. Martha was raised by her grandparents, the late Silas and Daisy Bittle, on their farm near Myersville, Maryland.
Martha attended Middletown High School. She worked at Jeannie Bussard Training Center in Frederick for more than 20 years. Martha was a lifelong member of the Myersville Church of the Brethren.
Martha is survived by her cousins, Patricia Mose, Rachel Black, David Bittle and wife Susan, and Debbie Bittle-Wilson and husband Robert. She will be remembered by Ronnie, who was like a brother to her and was her housemate for over 25 years in several of the adult group homes in which they resided.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Martha was preceded in death by her uncles and aunts, Roy and Hazel Bittle, and Clarence and Elizabeth Bittle; and her cousin Gene Bittle.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Myersville Church of the Brethren, 201 Main St., Myersville, Maryland, with Pastor Rachel Black officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3-3:30 p.m. at the church. The family requests that masks be worn.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Myersville Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 403, Myersville MD 21773.
Arrangements are with Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at baststaufferfuneralhome.com.