Martha (“Marti”) Jane Rice, 75, of Burleson, Texas, died May 18, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Frederick, Maryland.
Marti is survived by her siblings, Philip Travis, of Berryville, Virginia, and Carol Benson and Sue Travis, both of Floral City, Florida; her children, Dawn Hournbuckle (husband Wayne), of Frederick, Maryland, Gail Miller, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Grant A. Rice (wife Katharine), of Bedford, Texas; her grandchildren, Cameron Rice, Clifton Mowell, Cortney Lovenguth (husband Tim), Corey St. John, Addison Miller, Kennedy Miller, Margaret Rice and Andrew Rice. In addition she will be missed by her cousin, George Hamel, and her many nieces and nephews.
Marti graduated from high school as the salutatorian and from Frederick Community College, where she was active in their theater. Marti worked for the American Red Cross and volunteered many years with the Girl Scouts of America, eventually working for the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council full time as a program manager. She enjoyed several career paths, the longest one being a credentialed property and community manager for apartments, condos and home owner associations in Maryland and Georgia.
Marti called many places home: St. Petersburg, Florida, Woodbridge, Virginia, Arlington, Virginia, Springfield, Virginia, Walkersville, Maryland, Middletown, Maryland, Frederick, Maryland, Austell, Georgia, Las Vegas, Nevada, and finally Burleson, Texas. She joined the First United Methodist Church of Burleson, where she was an active member and volunteer.
Marti had an incredible talent for easily making friends — and for making those around her feel supported and encouraged. As many know, time and distance was no barrier when she was called upon for a shoulder to lean on, as she was often quick with advice and suggestions.