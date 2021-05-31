Martha Gwendolyn Nick passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born on December 23, 1918 on the family farm near Keedysville. She was the only daughter born to the late Charles Wilfred and Mary Ellen (Stine) Smith and was named in honor of her of her only surviving grandparent, Martha E. (Rohrer) Smith.
She began her working career with Fairchild in 1942 and retired in 1983 after 41 years of service. She also survived the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 and the COVID 19 pandemic of 2020-2021.
She is survived by sons, George E. Messner, Clinton L. Messner and wife Sondra and daughter Wanda L. Knight and husband Rand; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Delores Morgan and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thurston Nick in 1990, her husband of 37 years. She was also preceded by her son, Paul A. Castle Sr. in 2000 and daughter, Vivian C. Knight in 2017, son-in-law ,Terry E. Knight and daughters-in-law Florence Castle and Vickie Messner; great-grandson, Gunner Whipp; brothers, Ernest L. Smith, Arthur M. Smith, Albertus F. Smith, Floyd W. Smith, Walter L. Smith and Chester D. Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 tp 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Locust Grove. Pallbearers will be Paul A. Castle Jr., Sean Messner, Marc Messner, Justin Knight, Nick Waters and Brooks Everline.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742.
