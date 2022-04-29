Martha Oldham

Martha Frances Oldham, nee Newman, of Taneytown, entered eternal life Monday, April 25, 2022, with her loving family at her side, including Kenneth Oldham Sr. her husband of 53 years.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth A. Oldham Sr.; her daughter, Marnie O. Pierce (Scott), of Finksburg, Maryland; son, Kenneth A, Oldham, Jr. (Melissa), of Jefferson, Maryland; grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail Pierce, and Landon and Breeze Oldham. She is also survived by siblings, Michael L. Newman (Marilyn), of Port Royal, Virginia, Patricia M. Jacobs (Van), of Mount Airy, Maryland, Edward M. Newman (Elisabeth), of Fort Worth, Texas, and Carolyn L. Delhagen (Forrest), Diane L. Creel and Garrick P Newman (Lori), all of Parrish, Florida. She will be missed by a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as she was a loving aunt to all.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Taneytown, Maryland, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD, 21787.
