Martha Grace (Leatherman) Spangler, age 93, of Wolfsville, Maryland, died April 6, 2021, at Coffman Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Hagerstown, Maryland.
Martha was born on March 23, 1928, as the daughter of Jennie Page Morgan and Charles Leander Leatherman. She attended Wolfsville Elementary School and graduated in the Class of 1945 from Middletown High School. She was a graduate of the last class of the Army Nurse Corps from Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland, in 1948. She worked at Washington County hospital for 21 years followed by nine additional years at Western Maryland State Hospital until her retirement in 1990. She was a volunteer for many years of both the Wolfsville Ruritan and Wolfsville Fire Department.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wolfsville.
For 64 years, she was the wife of Richard Leroy Spangler, who predeceased her on Oct. 25, 2012.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Barbara K. Webb and Dannie, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvnia, Karen R. Bowyer and Jim, and Paul R. Spangler and Darlene, of Wolfsville; five grandchildren, Laura L. Clem (Steve), of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Andrea D. Haugh (Brad), of Waynesboro, Pennsylvnia, Shawn C. Bowyer (Wendy), of Smithsburg, Maryland, Jason A. Bowyer (Christina), of Waynesboro, Pennsylvnia, and Whitney N. Spangler, of Christiansburg, Virginia; and eight great-grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey, Chelsea, Connor, Brett, Elysabeth, Ian and Layne.
She is also survived by a sister, Leah Spade; and three sisters-in-law, Marilyn Leatherman, Ruth Ann Spangler and Mary Fahrney. Preceding Martha in death are two brothers and two sisters, Carroll Leatherman, Paul Leatherman, Esther Grossnickle and Miriam Buhrman.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Coffman Nursing Center for all of the loving care they gave to Martha over the past two years. They were fantastic!
A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783, with Pastor Eric Moser officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. For those of you attending the service, a face mask and temperature checks will be required at the entrance door. For anyone not able to attend, the celebration will be available on YouTube at approximately 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Martha requested donations be made to the church at the address listed above.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.