Martha Suzanne Stewart, of New Market, Maryland, left us Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born Jan. 11, 1965, in Takoma Park, Maryland.
She was a beloved daughter, cherished sister, awesome aunt and doting cat mama.
She is predeceased by her mother, Irene Jung Stewart. She is survived by her father, George Stewart Sr., of Mount Airy; sister, Carol Troutman, of New Market; brother, George Stewart Jr., of Mount Airy; nephew, Christopher Mullen (Christina), of Brunswick; nephew, Samuel Stewart (Dana), of Silver Spring; and niece, Julia Stewart, of Mount Airy. Her favorite people were her grand-nephew and grand-nieces, Benjamin Mullen, Claira Mullen and Parisa Stewart.
After graduating from Paint Branch High School in 1983, she attended the Washington School for Secretaries. She worked as an administrative assistant at Betco before settling in at Stewart Bros. Photographers, the family business, where she worked from 1992 to 2013.
She instilled in her nieces and nephews her love of fun, and taught them that anything is a hat, which they took to heart. She promised them she would always have candy in her purse for them, a promise she always kept.
She was an excellent gift giver and generous to a fault. She loved movies and TV shows and had an extensive collection of both. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed crafting — most recently paint pouring.
She was quite active on social media and cherished her network of online friends, some of whom she’d known since childhood and many she’d met through her involvement in support groups — particularly her teal cancer friends and her dialysis buddies. Although she never met many of these friends in person, they were an invaluable source of support, encouragement, laughs, love and strength for her. The wisdom they shared from their common experiences was a priceless resource in addition to the advice from her wonderful medical professionals. She was an inspiration to many, as they were to her.
She was very brave although she didn’t think so. She beat cancer 14 times, and this last bout came as a surprise, when cancer and kidney disease worked together and finally beat her. She’ll be remembered for her sense of humor and hats that were always evident even in the toughest of her tough situations.
A family friend summed it up well by saying, “We loved her dear, silly, generous soul.”
Donations to two organizations (to whom we are forever grateful) would be greatly appreciated: American Kidney Fund (KidneyFund.org) or Frederick Health Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, Frederick Health Development Office, P.O. Box 718, Frederick, MD 21705 (FrederickHealth.org/donate).