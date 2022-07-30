Martha Turlik

Martha Elizabeth Turlik passed away on July 23, 2022, at the young age of 65 at Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by family. Born in Park Forest, Illinois, on May 2, 1957, she was the youngest daughter of James Ryland Fink and Mary Jane (Haag) Fink.
Marty graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, which she relied on throughout her business career, culminating in the role of vice president and co-founder of Integrated Network Service Inc., a Maryland-based IT consulting firm.
Martha and her husband of 38 years, Mark Turlik, were married on May 19, 1984. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Turlik and Hannah Mary Turlik; her son, John Michael Turlik; her surrogate daughter, Michelle Elizabeth Saunders; as well as two granddaughters, Kimora and Milan Saunders. Marty is also survived by her siblings, Daniel Fink, Frances (Fink) Finnegan and David Fink.
Marty was a generous, caring individual who touched the lives of friends and family. She was passionate about history, with a profound interest in all facets of English history, and she had the utmost respect for the greatest generation that served in World War II. She loved to read and continue to educate herself, and had an uncanny ability to remember the most trivial of facts. She enjoyed all varieties of music, but those who knew her best knew that the Beatles and Moody Blues were at the top of her chart.
Marty traveled extensively throughout her adult life, with particularly fond memories of her travels to England, Ireland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and San Francisco. However, without a doubt, Marty’s favorite vacation destination was the city where she first honeymooned, Williamsburg, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771, where a celebration of Marty’s life will begin at noon. A graveside service and interment will take place at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marty’s honor to The Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnels for Towers Foundation, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.