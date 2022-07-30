Martha Turlik

Martha Elizabeth Turlik passed away on July 23, 2022, at the young age of 65 at Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by family. Born in Park Forest, Illinois, on May 2, 1957, she was the youngest daughter of James Ryland Fink and Mary Jane (Haag) Fink.

Marty graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, which she relied on throughout her business career, culminating in the role of vice president and co-founder of Integrated Network Service Inc., a Maryland-based IT consulting firm.