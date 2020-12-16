Martha W. Melton, age 90, of Ijamsville, Maryland, wife of the late William K. Melton, passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Born Dec. 20, 1929, in Switzer, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Inez (Hendrix) Walden.
Martha attended Woodruff High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Winthrop University, Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 1952, and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Martha was a member of Hyattstown Methodist Church. She volunteered for Frederick Memorial Hospital form 2000 to 2015 at the Intensive Care Unit Desk.
Martha, known to many as “Mom Mom,” enjoyed gardening, attending church and, most of all, cherished her time with family.
She is survived by sons, Ben and wife Debbie, of Damascus, Maryland, Gene and wife Cindy of Ijamsville, Maryland, and Greg of Ijamsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Rachael, Michael, Kim, Matt, Marla, April, Kristy, Gavin, Emily and Travis; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joyce; and five nephews.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, “Daddy Bill;” and a brother, Joe Walden.
Private graveside services and interment will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Montgomery Methodist Cemetery, Damascus, Maryland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, anyone attending is required to wear a face covering or mask.
The family expresses special gratitude for the team of Visiting Angel caregivers who devoted the past seven and a half years to Martha; and to Hospice of Frederick County for their services. Most notably, we are eternally grateful for the compassionate dedication by May Bumgarner, her most special Angel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hyattstown Methodist Church or Hospice of Frederick County Maryland.
