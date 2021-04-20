Martha Miller Zecher, 92, died peacefully Saturday, April 17 at her home on the family farm outside Burkittsville. She was the wife of the late Austin William Zecher of 56 years.
Born March 22, 1929, in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Faye Fink Miller. Martha graduated from Middletown High School and attended business school in Hagerstown. For many years, she worked at Granger Insurance Company, serving as the personal secretary to President John T. Routzahn. She then became a full-time homemaker, working on and managing the family dairy farm until 1993. Martha was also a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Burkittsville.
She enjoyed traveling out west, spending time with family and friends, planting vegetables in the garden and attending her grandchildren’s activities. The highlight of her life was becoming a grandma and great-grandmother to whom she loved unconditionally.
She is survived by one daughter, Traci Z. Pelan and husband, Russell; two grandchildren, Christopher Russell Pelan and wife Brittney, and Megan Marie Pelan; and one great-granddaughter, Aubree Pelan, all of Burkittsville. She is also survived by one sister, Virginia Himes, of Frederick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Craig Austin Zecher; two sisters, Sarah Jane Grossnickle and Mary Alice Moser; and two brothers, Charles Miller and Richard “Tater” Miller.
The family would like to extend a heartful appreciation to Hospice of Frederick County for its care and support during this difficult time and to all those who were able to visit.
Interment will be private at the Burkittsville Union cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Burkittsville, MD 21718 or to the American Cancer Society.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.