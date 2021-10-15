Martin Allen Carr

Born Dec. 5, 1931, Martin went to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He is survived by his four children, the Rev. Clark D. Carr and his wife Kim Carr, of Gambrills, Maryland, Melanie J. Hardin and husband Larry Gray, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Arlene A. Croft and husband James Croft, of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Dale A. Carr and wife Holly Hartfiel-Carr, of Emmitsburg, Maryland. He is also survived by two brothers, Eddy Carr from San Antonio, Texas, and John Carr from Hagerstown, Maryland; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 47 years, Marilynn A. Carr; and a brother Robert Carr.
He worked for the Washington Metro (WMATA) for 35 years and retired as a station manager at the Shady Grove Metro station. His real work was the sharing of his many talents unselfishly with his family, his community and in the mission field, locally and abroad. He used his trained operatic voice for musical productions at the Damascus United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 60 years. As an accomplished wood worker and fixer-upper, there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix or build. He donated doll houses and checker boards to numerous community fundraisers. Additionally, he served 10 years in the Maryland Army National Guard and received numerous awards for his years of humanitarian service.
He was known for his beautiful flowers that he never hesitated to share with family, friends and for church events. He was honored just a few years ago by Habitat for Humanity in Deep Creek, Maryland, where he spent one week in the summer for over 30 years rebuilding roofs; building ramps, porches, new home construction; and whatever else was needed for the disadvantaged. He was also recognized by Montgomery County Visiting Angels in 2016 for his years of humanitarian service. Additionally, he received recognitions and awards from the Lions Club and Volunteers in Mission for service in Accra, Ghana, and Monrovia, Liberia.
He was a man of humble beginnings, born in Kearneysville, West Virginia, and he grew up working on a sharecropper farm before moving to Chevy Chase, Maryland, where he graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and met his wife in the church choir. In the fall of 1961, they moved to Damascus, Maryland, where he remained until moving to Country Meadows Memory Care facility in April 2019. He often claimed that his time in West Virginia was what gave him such a heart for service and propelled him into missions across the globe.
He will be remembered as a man of few words but one who cherished time with his family, was always ready to serve, and loved and honored God.
A memorial service of celebration of life and resurrection will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Damascus United Methodist Church, 9700 New Church St., Damascus, MD 20872, with visitation at noon, followed by a reception with light refreshments (tentative).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to any of his passions: the Damascus United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity, or the Lions Club.