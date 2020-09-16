Martin Ross Chamberlain, 72, formerly from Bethesda and Frederick, Md., died at his home in Hagerstown, Md., on Sept. 11, 2020, with family by his side.
Born July 6, 1948, in Topeka, Kan., Marty was the son of the late Thomas W. Chamberlain Sr. and the late Frances Idol Chamberlain.
Marty graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and then served in the Navy for four years on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. After the Navy, he graduated from Montgomery Community College and began a career as a computer sales representative with Frederick Computers Plus and Sunrise Computers. In his 40s, Marty attended the Baltimore School of Massage and began a fulfilling career as a massage therapist. An avid board member and former president of the Maryland chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association, Marty volunteered countless hours with various athletic fundraisers including breaking the Guinness World Record of massage therapists at the 2009 Marine Corps Marathon in D.C.
Marty enjoyed photography, kayaking, hiking, hang-gliding and flying. After having children, he volunteered with several summer camps and nonprofits. Particularly important to him was the soup kitchen and Way Station in Frederick, Md.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Smeak Chamberlain. Marty is survived by his daughter Terra Chamberlain (Hagerstown), son Ian Chamberlain and fiancee Caitlin Furlong (Silver Spring), brother Peter Chamberlain (Bethesda), and dear friend Rose. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.
Marty performed random acts of kindness on a daily basis. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward in his honor and help someone out. For suggestions, please visit www.randomactsofkindness.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Md.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.