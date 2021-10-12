Martin "Gus" Manahan

Martin Urban “Gus” Manahan, 75, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully from this life Oct. 6, 2021. He was the husband of Rose Marie Baker Manahan, who predeceased him on March 2, 1991. They were married for 22 years at the time of her passing. Martin was born May 31, 1946, in Lantz, Maryland, to Lloyd Morris Manahan and Ruth Bowman Manahan. Martin was a furniture finisher. He started his career at Hoke’s Furniture Co., which later became Cumberland Woodcraft Inc., where he retired in 2000. He was strong man who dedicated his life to providing for his family. In his early years, he enjoyed coaching softball, hunting and fishing, and he continued woodworking at home. Later in life, you could find him sitting on the front porch or mowing the neighbor’s grass. This past year, he enjoyed watching his great-grandson grow.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Manahan (Harry), of Smithsburg, Maryland, and Lynn Gladhill and her husband Bobby, of Cascade, Maryland; his granddaughter, Andrea Webb and husband Thomas, of Woodsboro; his great-grandson, Cedar, whom he adored; two brothers, Richard (Patty) and Barney; two sisters, Janet (Robert) and Betty; a sister-in-law, Judy; a brother-in-law, Kenny; and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his nephew, Steven; the Davis family; and numerous friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Junior and Robert; two sisters-in-law, Joyce and Delores; three brothers-in-law, Robert, Ellis and Joe; and his cat, Prince, whom he adored.
A visitation will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont, Maryland (104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Md 21788) from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont, Maryland (104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, Md 21788) at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens (9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701) after services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick County Meals on Wheels (Meals on Wheels, Frederick County Senior Services Division, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD 21702)