Mr. Martin Lee Main, 72, of Frederick died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Prince George’s County.
Mr. Main was a former vehicle emissions inspector prior to his retirement. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing.
Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were his world.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Main; four grandchildren, Kayden, Aaliyah, Eliana and Luna; his former wife, Kathy Hagan; and two brothers.
He was predeceased by his infant children, Christopher and Martin Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.