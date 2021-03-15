Marvin Brandenburg

Marvin Oscar Brandenburg, 86, of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 11, 1934, in Harmony, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles Albert Brandenburg and Helen Irene Baker.
Marvin was preceded in death by his brother Charles Austin “Auty” Brandenburg and his sister Alice Hunstman.
Marvin Graduated from Middletown High School.
Marvin was a mechanic, he worked at the Model Garage in Middletown and the Mobil station in Frederick. He also owned and operated the Sunoco in Myersville for many years.
Marvin was an old car enthusiast. In his later life, he enjoyed working on word search books and helping his neighbors and others. Marvin was a hard worker, and always was willing to offer help to all those he loved. He will be missed very much.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Brandenburg; their children Lita Weikert, Elaine Ashbaugh and Marty Brandenburg; grandchildren Elizabeth A. Mulewich, Jeffrey Weikert Jr., Hannah Kime, R. Scott Ashbaugh, Levi Ashbaugh, Kelsey Stansbury and Aaron Brandenburg; his siblings Nadine Runkles, Patsy McGaha, Linda Brandenburg and Noreen Arvin along with seven great-grandchildren
A graveside service was held at the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery on Sunday March 14, 2021.
Arrangements are made by Donald. B. Thompson Funeral Home, MD.