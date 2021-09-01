Marvin Breuer

Retired Master Sgt. Marvin L. Breuer, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home.
Born April 7, 1941, in Manhattan, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Estelle (Levy) Breuer. He was married to Heide M. Breuer on Nov. 28, 1961, and they will have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Marvin was a 1959 graduate of the Bronx High School of Science. He honorably served in the United States Army for 22 years during the Korea and Vietnam wars, and he received the Bronze Star medal. He was employed by the Department of State, Foreign Service, until his retirement in 2006.
In 1976, Marvin was the recipient of the Cubmaster of the Year award. He enjoyed working outdoors, doing home improvement projects, reading mystery novels, watching world news, fishing, hiking and traveling around Europe.
In addition to his wife, Heide, he is survived by daughter, Michele Ott and her husband, Doug, of Frederick; and his granddaughter, Francesca Ott. of Frederick.
Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Gunther Breuer.
A celebration of Marvin’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. Revs. Brad Singer and John Jakupciak will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday immediately following services at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.