Marvin Edward Laws, 88, passed away peacefully with his walking shoes on at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday, Oct. 1. He is remembered for his love of family and wide range of interests: reading, history, travel, tennis and theater. He was the husband of the late Bonnie Bunn Laws and son of the late Joseph and Jessie Franklin Laws. He is survived by his daughter, Charlene Rippeon (Richard and children), and nephew, Kent Haskett (Nancy and Meridith).
Marvin was known as Pop Pop to so many of the community, but especially to his grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsi and Kai), Shelby and Allison. He was exceptionally proud of his family and their accomplishments. Pop Pop also spent countless hours alongside Charlene volunteering at Emmitsburg Elementary where his smile, friendliness and generosity touched students and staff alike.
Marvin spent his childhood on the farm in Walnut, North Carolina, within the shadows of the Appalachian Mountains. He was a lifelong student and teacher, first attending Tusculum College to study social sciences before graduating with a Master’s in Education from Appalachian State University, where he met Bonnie. He first taught in Richlands, North Carolina, before moving to Frederick County, Maryland, where he continued to teach and serve as a librarian for 30 years at Emmitsburg School (1960-66) and Walkersville High (1966-90). He also was a part-time reference librarian at Saint Joseph College (1968-72) and Mount Saint Mary’s College (1973-90). Marvin cherished the friendship of so many teachers and students who became lifelong friends. He and Bonnie were known for their holiday open houses on Emmitsburg’s Main Street and spending time with dear friends they considered family.
Marvin had a love of travel which grew during his service in the United States Army. He treasured his deployments in Europe, memories with Bonnie from several world cruises, and many trips with family and friends that allowed him to experience history and connect with people of diverse cultures.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who touched Marvin’s life: the assisted living staff of Homewood at Frederick, the medical professionals and hospice staff at Frederick Health Hospital, and especially the unsung heroes of Doey’s House (Hospice of Washington County) who open their hearts to comfort each family and honor the life of every patient.
Services will be private to encourage continued health and safety. A celebration of life for family and friends will be organized when it is safe to do so.
Arrangements are with Resthaven Funeral Services, Skkot Cody P.A. in Frederick. Special memories of Marvin’s life may be shared through the online Tribute Wall available at https://www.resthaven.us/obituary/Marvin-Laws.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Marvin to The Marvin and Bonnie Laws Scholarship Fund (The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701) or Doey’s House (Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown MD 21742).