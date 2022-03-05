Marvin Myers

Marvin Daniel Myers, 84, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Born July 10, 1937, in Pleasantville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Daniel Myers and Kathryn (Fritts) Myers.
Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army where, after his service, he worked at Potomac Edison in Frederick and retired after 40 years of dedicated employment.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tracey L. Hammersla, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Laura J. Green (Kelly), of Sandy Hook, Maryland, and Andrea Myers-Carter (Byron), of Tallahassee, Florida; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Shumaker, of Walkersville, Maryland, and Anna Breeden (Ermon), of Charlestown, West Virginia; brother, Denny L. Myers (Rose), of Mechanicsburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Shirley A. Myers, of Pleasantville; and with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Myers; sisters, Betty Longerbeam and Patsy A. Hamilton; brother, Donald E. Myers; and sons-in-law, Russell E. Hammersla and Terry L. Cole.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
A celebration of Marvin’s life journey will take place at noon Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the funeral home in Brunswick. Burial will be held at Samples Manor Cemetery in Sharpsburg, Maryland.
