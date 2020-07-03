Marvin W. Hubble, 88, of Monrovia, Maryland.
Our dad, our boss, our hero, has left this earth on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and moved on to build and tinker with things in heaven.
Marvin was born in Nebo, Virginia, on June 1, 1932, to Marvin L. and Edna Hubble. He is survived by his children Bobby (Holly) Hubble, Kevin Hubble, Allen (Cathy) Hubble and Brenda (Tom) Swanson, as well as his sister, Nadine Hubble. He leaves behind five grandchildren — Andy (Kara) Hubble, Jenna (Chester) Kuschmider, Randi (Jesse) Mills, Daniel (Stephanie) Hubble and Scott (Amber) Hubble, as well as nine great-grandchildren — Reagan Hubble, Kylie and soon-to-arrive baby boy Kuschmider, Natalie and Delilah Mills, Kayleigh and Colton Hubble, and Damien and Vincent Hubble.
He was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers Carl and Bill, as well as his former spouse, Rosalie Brandenburg Staley.
He grew up working for his Uncle Bill building new barns throughout Frederick and Montgomery counties. They also did construction such as Peter Pan and Wilcom’s Inn. He then started his own business, MW Hubble & sons, in which he built hundreds of houses, until he eventually handed the business over to his sons. The family business is now known as Hubble Brothers Construction, which continues his legacy.
He was one of the founding members of the Urbana Fire & Rescue Company in 1974. Due to his construction experience, he was on the building committee and oversaw every aspect of the buildings construction from pouring the foundation to its final completion. He was a well-trained firefighter and EMT throughout his tenure. Due to his dedication, he was elected President/Vice President for a total of 12 years. The Urbana Carnival will never be the same without Marvin and his blue jumpsuit and boots. He could always be found helping in the kitchen and selling car chances. In April 2002, he was inducted into the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s Hall of Fame. For several years, he volunteered at the Emergency Room at Frederick Memorial Hospital on Friday nights. He also spent many years volunteering with Hospice, which has always held a very special place in his heart.
If there was anything broken he could fix it, and even if it wasn’t broken, he tried to make it better. He loved Friday night dinners at Bob Evans, listening to traditional country music, drawing up work plans and going to visit the “boys” on the jobsite. Later in life he enjoyed working on puzzles, watching wrestling and Nascar races, and especially spending time with his great-grandchildren during their visits.
Donations in his name can be made to the Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
